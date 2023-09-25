Gillette India - Elevated Key Commodity Prices To Impact Margins In Near-Term: Axis Securities
We remain cautiously optimistic in the near term as demand is yet to revive.
Axis Securities Report
Gillette India Ltd. hosted its first virtual analyst meet to provide a business update on its current business segments and roadmap of the company going ahead. The key positives from the meet were.
Gillette India has guided mid single-digit volume growth for five-seven years, while it further expects double-digit value growth driven by premiumisation and scaling up under-penetrated categories.
Achieved plus 60% market share gain in male grooming segment, led by strong growth in Gillette Guard (affordable razor targeted to rural consumers) as it penetrates into rural market.
Direct distribution reach has increased 65% from the levels five years ago (CY19), driven by smart distribution techniques using artificial intelligence/ machine learning and new product launches.
Gillette has achieved Rs 55 crore savings in FY23 led by productivity improvement and expect similar cost savings initiatives in the future as well.
