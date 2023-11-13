Genus Power Q2 Results - Book-To-Bill Ratio At 15x; Order Pipeline Remains Strong: ICICI Securities

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. has reported a sharp uptick in order inflow of smart metres worth Rs 150 billion in H1 FY24 and the order pipeline remains strong in near to medium term.

Orderbook for Genus has increased to Rs 190 billion as on September-23 of which 70% is likely to come directly to Genus for smart meter supply. Also, the current order inflow does not have a substantial portion of third-party advance metering infrastructure service provider orders that are likely to come in H2 FY24.

Genus posted an in line set of result with revenue growth of 18% to Rs 2.5 billion; margin contraction to enhance the execution capacity going ahead and thus profit after tax grew only 10% YoY to Rs 110 million.

We maintain 'Buy' on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 275/share (prior: Rs 250), given the strong order inflow and decreasing input price pressure.

We value Genus at 30 times FY26E earning per share of Rs 9/share (versus 28 times FY26E EPS earlier).