Genus Power Q1 Results Review - A Gush Of Order For Smart Meters: ICICI Securities
Robust order build-up with 10 times book to bill.
ICICI Securities Report
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. has reported a sharp uptick in order inflow in smart meters over the last six quarters and it’s not yet over.
Ordering activity is likely to remain strong over the next few years. Armed with capital commitment from GIC, it remains in a pole position to win further set of orders.
It reported revenue growth of 40% YoY and Ebitda growth of two times on improvement in operating margins by 330 basis points YoY to 10.9% on higher execution of smart meter orders and easing raw material prices.
Orderbook for Genus has increased to Rs 82 billion as on date with the share of legacy orders (low margin orders) dropping to mere 6% of the orderbook.
We maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 250/share (prior: Rs 185). We introduce our FY26E estimates and value Genus at 28 times FY26E earnings per share of Rs 9/share.
