Genus Power Infra - The Power Of ‘Two’: ICICI Securities
SPV to target orders worth a total of Rs 300 billion; Genus aims to supply smart meters worth Rs 180 billion.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd. has entered into the big league by:
striking a marquee deal with GIC for an equity infusion of Rs 5.2 billion for 15% stake, and
setting up a platform – an special purpose vehicle (26% Genus and 74% GIC).
This will enable Genus to participate in smart meter bids – an opportunity size of Rs 300 billion. Genus’s share in equity contribution towards the platform stands at $210 million. It will be the exclusive supplier of smart meters to the SPV.
Note that bidding for smart meters is picking up – orders worth Rs 180 billion have been concluded while another Rs 780 billion are under bidding.
We also expect Genus to benefit from the easing semiconductor supply constraints and falling semiconductor prices.
We expect 74% revenue compound annual growth rate and six times profit growth through FY23-FY25E driven by strong order backlog and pick-up in execution.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.