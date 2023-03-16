General Insurance - Strong Growth In Health, Steady Trends In Motor: Motilal Oswal

In February 2023, the gross written premium for the industry grew 20% YoY to Rs 199 billion, led by the health (up 28% YoY) and crop (up 75% YoY) segments.

The marine segment witnessed a strong growth of 24% YoY, whereas the motor segment continued to register a healthy growth of 12.1% YoY. 

Standalone health insurers/private multi-line players reported GWP of Rs 23.2 billion/Rs 105.6 billion in Feb-23, up 27%/20% YoY.

On the other hand, pubic sector undertaking players reported 8% YoY growth to Rs 58.2 billion in Feb-23, lower than the industry.

Among key players, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. reported a decline of 5% YoY in Feb-23, mainly on account of a moderation in the motor third party business by 64% YoY (one-off transfer of business to other insurance company).

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. saw a healthy 16% YoY growth in GWP.

Bajaj Allianz and New India reported growth of 15% and 3% YoY, respectively, both lower than the industry.