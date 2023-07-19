General Insurance - Strong 18% Premium Growth In Q1 Is Broad Based: ICICI Securities' Thematic View
Combined operating ratio Improvement to be key.
ICICI Securities Report
General insurance gross direct premium income has grown strong at 18% in Q1 FY24 with healthy contributions from motor, health as well as crop.
However, profitability is likely to be key considering the backdrop of-
increasing combined ratio for all players in FY23 and
room for increasing opex ratios basis the expenses of management guideline where we see 10 out of top 18 multi-line players in the industry operating under the 30% benchmark and two out of four standalone health insurers operating below the 35% mark.
There could be an alternate view that with many players above the 30% water mark in terms of EOM, there could be a pricing discipline. Trends that can emerge include:
Competitive pressure can continue as many players may strive to gain market share, especially if they are unlisted,
more players settle for lower return on equities (15% range),
players try to retain more on the book with rising reinsurance rates.
Additionally, there is continued market share loss for public sector banks pack (215 basis points YoY to 36% in Q1 FY24).
