General Insurance - Strong 18% Premium Growth In Q1 Is Broad Based: ICICI Securities' Thematic View

General insurance gross direct premium income has grown strong at 18% in Q1 FY24 with healthy contributions from motor, health as well as crop.

However, profitability is likely to be key considering the backdrop of-

increasing combined ratio for all players in FY23 and room for increasing opex ratios basis the expenses of management guideline where we see 10 out of top 18 multi-line players in the industry operating under the 30% benchmark and two out of four standalone health insurers operating below the 35% mark.

There could be an alternate view that with many players above the 30% water mark in terms of EOM, there could be a pricing discipline. Trends that can emerge include:

Competitive pressure can continue as many players may strive to gain market share, especially if they are unlisted, more players settle for lower return on equities (15% range), players try to retain more on the book with rising reinsurance rates.

Additionally, there is continued market share loss for public sector banks pack (215 basis points YoY to 36% in Q1 FY24).