General Insurance — Renewed Growth Focus For Captive Players Is Notable: ICICI Securities

In this report, we try to compare the performance of key captive insurers like Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Shriram General and Royal Sundaram with non-captive multiline non-life insurance players. Key takeaways include:

Captive players like Chola, Shriram have seen overall strong growth in nine months-FY23, higher expense ratio of these players highlights the competitive intensity in the motor segment.

Additionally, Chola has reported good growth in retail health segment and personal accident. While combined ratio is higher for captive players, one has to point that higher motor third party mix automatically implies higher factor of safety for these players considering claim reserves are not time discounted under present accounting.