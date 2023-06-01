General Insurance - Private Transactions’ Valuations Remain At Premiums: ICICI Securities
Private transactions have happened at a premium to listed valuations.
ICICI Securities Report
We enlist some transactions from non-life insurance space over the past five-six years. Notable implications include:
Private transactions have happened at a premium to listed valuations. This could be driven by the control premium (like acquirers could get a Board representation) usually available in private deals.
Valuation multiples of these deals have increased over the time period.
This is despite the slowdown in insurance premiums in FY21/22 (5.2%/11%) and the possible risk of composite licenses indicating investor comfort around long time growth potential of the sector.
