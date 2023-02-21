General Insurance - Premium Growth Trends Remain Strong On Aggregate: ICICI Securities

Industry gross domestic premium income growth has been strong with 19%/17% rise in January 23/FY23-to-date. Motor/health/fire GDPI has grown 13%/46%/9% in Jan-23 and 16%/24%/11% in FY23-to-date.

Within the motor segment, own damage/third party growth has been 13.4%/12.7% in Jan-23 and 17%/15% in FY23-to-date.

Within health, retail/group GDPI expanded by 15%/68% in Jan-23 and 15%/29% in FY23-to-date. Trends include:

good broad-based growth in motor (auto registration numbers too indicate the same); higher growth in group health; strong retail health market share performance by Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.; public sector undertaking insurers continuing to lose market share.

Notably, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. has gained market share in crop/commercial lines during FY23-to-date.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s slice of the pie shrunk ~40 bps in motor, but expanded 190 bps in crop in FY23-to-date.