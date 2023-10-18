General Insurance - Premium Growth Driven By Group Health, Motor Third Party Segment In Sep: Motilal Oswal

The industry's gross written premium increased 28% YoY to Rs 292 billion in September 2023. This growth can be attributed to the motor segment, which grew 11% YoY, and the health segment, which grew 33% YoY.

In Sep-23, the marine segment was flat YoY, whereas commercial lines grew 18% YoY.

Public sector players outperformed the industry by registering a growth of 31% YoY. This is mainly because in Sep-23, PSU players have outperformed the industry in the health segment (reporting exponential growth in the group health segment).

Standalone health insurers/private multi-line players reported a gross written premium of Rs 29.9 billion/Rs 145.4 billion in Sep-23, up 23%/19% YoY.

Among key players, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. grew 13% YoY in Sep-23, whereas Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. reported a GWP growth of 15% YoY.

Bajaj Allianz clocked a GWP growth of 51% YoY (aided by exponential growth in crop business and group health segment). HDFC Ergo/New India Assurance Company Ltd. reported a muted growth of 8%/12% YoY, whereas National India grew 121% YoY.