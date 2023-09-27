General Insurance - ICICI Lombard Outperforms In Health But Lags In Motor In August: Yes Securities
Among key players, for the health segment, Future Generali grew the fastest.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
In August 2023, the health segment posted gross direct premium income growth/de-growth of 14.9%/- 35.6% YoY/month-on-month, to Rs 73.2 billion. Among key players, for the health segment, Future Generali grew the fastest YoY, up 187%. Tata-AIG grew by 54.5% YoY. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. grew 25.6% YoY and 7.9% month-on-month (base being comparable both YoY and month-on-month). HDFC Ergo posted growth of 15.6% YoY. SBI General Insurance Company Ltd. grew by 33.1% YoY.
The motor segment posted a YoY/month-on-month growth of 16.1%/4.6% to Rs 73.5 billion. Within the motor segment, private sector players grew 17.6% YoY whereas the public sector players grew 12.5% YoY. Among key players, for the motor segment, Go Digit displayed strong growth of 52.5% YoY, followed by SBI General at 35.1% YoY. ICICI Lombard grew by 15.2% YoY and 5.7% month-on-month (base being comparable YoY and month-on-month). HDFC Ergo grew 1.4% YoY.
The fire segment posted YoY/month-on-month growth/de-growth of 2.3%/-40.9% to Rs 14.3 billion whereas the crop segment displayed a de-growth/growth of -40%/86% YoY/month-on-month to Rs 50.0 billion.
Total GDPI de-grew -3.8%/-11.2% YoY/month-on-month. We currently have a less-than bullish 'Add' rating for ICICI Lombard.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.