General Insurance - Health Premiums To Maintain Strong Growth Driven By Demand, Price Hikes: ICICI Securities

We highlight three trends in health insurance in this report, namely:

Rising claim inflation leading to price hikes, hence aiding premium growth. The claim inflation is a combination of rising unit cost of services and increasing utilisation and better medical facilities. Improvement in insurance penetration, which has already happened in India though there is large scope to improve as evident from global examples. Consistent market share gain of select private players within retail health segment.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is well placed in the ecosystem to benefit from the demand as well as its structural capability to handle claims inflation through its competitive advantage of scale and efficiency.