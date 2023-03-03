General Insurance - Health Premiums To Maintain Strong Growth Driven By Demand, Price Hikes: ICICI Securities
Rising claim inflation leading to price hikes, hence aiding premium growth.
ICICI Securities Report
We highlight three trends in health insurance in this report, namely:
Rising claim inflation leading to price hikes, hence aiding premium growth. The claim inflation is a combination of rising unit cost of services and increasing utilisation and better medical facilities.
Improvement in insurance penetration, which has already happened in India though there is large scope to improve as evident from global examples.
Consistent market share gain of select private players within retail health segment.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is well placed in the ecosystem to benefit from the demand as well as its structural capability to handle claims inflation through its competitive advantage of scale and efficiency.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.