General Insurance - Health, Motor Continue To Drive Premium Growth In August: Motilal Oswal
Commercial lines report an exponential growth in August.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The industry's gross written premium decreased 4% YoY to Rs 236 billion in August 2023 because of lower premiums reported by AIC (crop), ECGC (export and credit) and specialised public sector undertakings.
The health segment grew 15% YoY, while motor segment rose 16% YoY. The growth in health segment was propelled by growth in the retail health business, which jumped 20% YoY.
In Aug-23, marine segment declined 9% YoY, whereas commercial lines grew 23% YoY.
Standalone health insurers/private multi-line players reported a GWP of Rs 25.9 billion/Rs 133.7 billion in Aug-23, up 26%/16% YoY. Conversely, PSU players registered a 7% YoY growth to Rs 59.2 billion.
Among key players, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. grew 16% YoY in Aug-23, whereas Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. reported a GWP growth of 19% YoY. Bajaj Allianz clocked a GWP growth of 64% YoY (aided by exponential growth in crop business). HDFC Ergo/New India reported a muted growth of 9%/3% YoY.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.