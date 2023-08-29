General Insurance - Competitive Intensity In Motor, Market Share Loss For PSU Pack: ICICI Securities
Health GDPI saw 24%/33% YoY growth in FY24-to-date/July 2023.
ICICI Securities Report
General insurance gross direct premium income has grown by a strong 16.5% in FY24-to-date led by motor (19% year-to-date) and health (24% YTD). However, profitability is likely to be key given the backdrop of:
increasing combined ratio for all players in FY23, and
room for increasing opex ratios basis the EOM guideline where we see 10 out of top 18 multi-line players in the industry operating under the 30% benchmark and tow out of four standalone health insurers operating below the 35% mark as of Q1 FY24. There could be an alternate view that, with many players above the 30% watermark in terms of EOM, there could be pricing discipline.
Trends that can emerge include:
continuing competitive pressures as many players may strive to gain market share, especially if they are unlisted;
more players settling for lower return on equities (15% range);
players trying to retain more on the book with rising reinsurance rates. Additionally, there is continued market share loss for the public sector pack (130 basis points down YoY to 34.7% in July 2023).
