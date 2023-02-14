GE T&D India Q3 Results Review - Healthy Margin Expansion: Yes Securities
Order inflows in Q3 FY23 at Rs 7.8 billion grew by 53% YoY.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
GE T&D India Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers with revenues missing our estimates at Rs 7.8 billion (down 15% YoY) however Ebitda saw a healthy 54% YoY growth at Rs 458 million. Adjusted profit after tax came in at Rs 59 million which is the third consecutive quarter in the green.
Order inflows in Q3 FY23 at Rs 7.8 billion grew by 53% YoY. As on Q3 FY23 order book stands at ~Rs 34.8 billion (1.3 times trailing twelve months revenue), providing revenue visibility for ~18 months.
Going forward management expects strong traction with healthy ordering pipeline in renewable and tarriff based competitive bidding segments and is confident of capitalising on opportunities presented by the 2023 Union Budget.
We believe challenges in the form of rising commodity prices have largely eased and margin recovery would be contingent upon cost rationalisation measures. However, we expect-
strong order pipeline,
pickup in order inflows and
execution ramp up, to benefit GE T&D in the long run and expect it to report revenue compound annual growth rate of 5% from FY22‐FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
KEC International Q3 Results Review - Margin Trajectory To Improve Sequentially: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.