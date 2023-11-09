GE T&D India Q2 Results Review - Healthy Quarter; Focus On Improving Profitability: Prabhudas Lilladher
Order inflow came in at Rs 10.8 billion up 122.6% YoY, driven by continued strong demand
We revise our FY24/25E estimates upwards by 26.5/21.8%, factoring in Ebitda margin expansion and strong demand outlook. GE T&D Ltd. reported decent quarterly performance with revenue flat at Rs 7 billion and Ebitda margins coming in at 8.7% driven by focus on operational efficiencies, streamlining resource allocation and enhancing execution capabilities.
Net debt has reduced sharply to Rs 114 million versus Rs 1.7 billion in March 2023, driven by better cash flows and working capital situation.
Going forward, GE T&D's management will be focusing on healthy profitable orders, better productivity, cost controls and working capital improvement.
Management expects healthy order intake on the back of major traction in high-voltage direct current ordering in the medium term.
We believe healthy order pipeline, strong order book (Rs 43.4 billion) and management’s focus on margin improvement augers well for medium term revenue and profit growth.
The stock is trading at price-to-earning of 54.6 times/36.6 times/27.7 times FY24/25/26E.
We roll forward to September-25E, and maintain ‘Hold’ rating on stock with target price of Rs 367 (Rs 260 earlier) valuing it at PE of 30 times Sep-25E (30 times FY25 earlier).
