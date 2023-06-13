BQPrimeResearch ReportsGati - Focus On Efficiency Improvement: Prabhudas Lilladher
ADVERTISEMENT

Gati - Focus On Efficiency Improvement: Prabhudas Lilladher

The transit hub has huge growth potential in terms of addressable market, in our view.

13 Jun 2023, 12:43 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>GATI fleet. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
GATI fleet. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

Prabhudas Lilladher Report

We visited GATI Ltd.’s Super hub located at Bhiwandi having 0.15 million square feet facility and also interacted with the hub head. This newly launched hub has increased GATI’s overall volumes and scale of package handling. Management expects-

  1. market share gains with higher cross docking capacity,

  2. reduced delivery time and

  3. costs reduction for customer.

Over FY21-23 revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate stood at 14.5%/60.6%, however, revenue /Ebitda compound annual growth rate was flat/-2% between FY18-23. Management expects more than 15% volume growth (reported 17.3% in FY23) after operationalising super hubs at

  1. Farukh nagar, Gurugram (Q3 FY22);

  2. Nagpur (Q2 FY23),

  3. Bhiwandi, Mumbai (Q3 FY23),

  4. Guwahati (Q3 FY23).

Margins continue to remain challenging in the near term due to lower utilisation of hubs, competitive intensity and commissioning of Indore, Pune and Cochin hubs in Q2 FY24 and Bangalore and Hyderabad hubs in Q1 FY24.

However, improvement will be seen in two-three years post progress in utilisation of these super hubs. The transit hub has huge growth potential in terms of addressable market, in our view.

We are constructively positive on the business, while it takes some time to reflect in overall financials

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Prabhudas Lilladher GATI Comany Update.pdf
ALSO READ

Hero MotoCorp - Focus On Growing Core; Building Premium, EVs: Motilal Oswal

Opinion
Hero MotoCorp - Focus On Growing Core; Building Premium, EVs: Motilal Oswal
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT