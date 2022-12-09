Gas Sector Check - Recent Measures Clear The Regulatory Clutter: ICICI Securities

Two recent regulatory developments go a long way clearing a few regulatory issues that have been in limbo for the past several years in the Indian gas sector.

Recent amendments to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act clear lingering concerns on natural gas tariffs to a great extent. At the same time, the recommendations proposed by Kirit Parikh Committee on natural gas prices present a reasonable, phasing-out direction to gas pricing in the country, which has hitherto seen multiple pricing regimes and arbitrary contractual timelines.

We believe the proposed regulations are designed to: