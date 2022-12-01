Gas Pricing Recommendation - Legacy-Field Gas Producers May Lose Rs 23,000 Crore In FY24: CareEdge Analysis
We believe recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee as a great balancing act to safeguard the interest of gas consumers, CGDs
CareEdge Research Report
In this report, we have analysed the impact of revision in the domestic gas pricing formula basis the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee.
We believe recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee as a great balancing act to safeguard the interest of gas consumers, city gas distribution companies and gas producers from difficult fields.
It shall boost the use of natural gas and shall help the Government to contain high inflation.
Free pricing of domestic gas from difficult fields would attract sizeable investment from upstream companies which could lead to higher domestic gas production in the long run.
However, producers of domestic gas from legacy fields under APM pricing mechanism may stand to lose around Rs 23,000 crore in FY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
