Garden Reach Shipbuilders - Execution Picking Up; Strong Growth Ahead: ICICI Direct Initiates Coverage

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., one of India's leading defence public sector undertaking shipyards, primarily caters to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The company has delivered 107 warships to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly countries till date. The shipyard has built and supplied more than 780 vessels for maritime security.

Garden Reach’s revenue recognition is set to increase during FY22-25E in its major contracts. Moreover, pick-up in execution will be supported by increasing indigenisation of platforms/sub-systems.

Key triggers for future price performance: