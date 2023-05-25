Galaxy Surfactants Q4 Results Review - Subdued Demand In Developed Markets Led To Miss: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Galaxy Surfactants (GALSURF) reported an EBITDA/kg of INR23.2 (our estimate at INR24.8; down 8% YoY). This was led by a contraction in the Specialty volumes due to slowdown in developed markets. Total volumes were flat YoY at 57.9tmt (v/s 57.5tmt in 4QFY22), mainly because of a decline in volumes in the AMET and RoW regions (at ~-3% and ~-16% YoY, respectively).
Management highlighted that India volumes remained resilient (+14.6% YoY) with improved demand for premium categories that aided growth. Performance Surfactants also made a strong comeback during the quarter (+12% YoY volume growth). Rural demand recovery and an entry of a new player in the FMCG industry should drive the domestic market demand.
The US demand in 4QFY23 has been hit due to de-stocking by the customers and management expects demand to improve from 2QFY24. In 4QFY23, AMET region grew 7% YoY (ex-Egypt) in volumes with Egypt volumes starting to normalize currently. Management’s volume growth guidance remains at 6-8%; domestic volume growth is pegged at 8-10% with EBITDA growing faster than the volumes.
Fatty alcohol price declined 51% YoY to USD1,403/mt (up 1% QoQ) in 4QFY23. Realization dropped to INR168.4/kg (-9% QoQ) with gross margin at INR54.6/kg (-7% QoQ). We estimate EBITDA/kg to be at INR20 and INR22 for FY24 and FY25, respectively. That being said, we have not revised our estimates materially for FY24 and FY25 as of now, keeping in mind that there is still some time for the company to effect a complete volume recovery.
The stock is currently trading at 23x FY25E EPS and 14.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA. We value the company at 30x FY25E EPS of INR111.5, to arrive at our TP of INR3,345. We reiterate our BUY rating with a potential upside of 33%
