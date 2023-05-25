Galaxy Surfactants Q4 Results Review - Recovery Of Ex-India Portfolio A Key Monitorable : Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
Galaxy Surfactants’ (GALSURF) 4QFY23 consolidated EBITDA came in 16% below NBIE estimate on account of demand challenges in the Ex-India portfolio. Volume was flattish in 4QFY23 despite ~18% YoY volume decline in the Specialty Care portfolio, mainly on account of ~15% YoY volume growth in the India market. EBITDA/kg (excluding other income) for the quarter and FY23 stood at Rs24.6 and Rs23.2, respectively. The management indicated that the India portfolio is on a strong footing and expects this growth momentum to continue.
From 3-5 years’ perspective, the management has guided for ~8-10% volume CAGR in the India market i.e. higher than company level guidance of ~6-8%. While 1/3rd of the business comes from India, the rest 2/3rd pie is facing pressure on account of various macro challenges. While the supply chain issues which had affected GALSURF significantly in FY22 have normalized, recession challenges across major geographies continue to keep the growth environment uncertain.
AMET is still not out of the woods although the management sees some early signs of recovery in key markets like Egypt. As far as the Developed Markets (DM) are concerned, recovery in the USA is expected from 2QFY24 assuming de-stocking issues get resolved; however, Europe is expected to take longer time for a complete recovery. RM prices have corrected significantly and might witness further reduction in FG prices. While Freight cost has come down meaningfully, the effect of savings in Power & Fuel costs are not yet visible in the performance.
Structurally, while we continue to like this space considering the long runway for growth in Oleochemicals and GALSURF’s strong client relationships and incremental focus on Specialty Products, FY24 outlook is uncertain as there are multiple variables at play. Post the earnings revision, we are building in Revenue/EBITDA/APAT CAGR of 4%/2%/-3% over FY23-FY25E and maintain ACCUMULATE rating with an unchanged Target Price (TP) of Rs2,500, valued at ~25x PE on FY25E earnings.
