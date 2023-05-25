Galaxy Surfactant Q4 Review — Ebitda Per Kg At Higher Level Sustains: ICICI Securities
Galaxy Surfactant Q4 Results Review - EBITDA/kg At Higher Level Sustains: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Galaxy Surfactants’ (GSL) Q4FY23 EBITDA/kg at Rs23.2 benefited from lower other expenses while gross profit/kg has dipped 9.6% YoY to Rs54.6. Volume growth was just 0.6% YoY to 58kte, and was impacted by a decline in Egypt, and destocking / down trading in US and Europe. India continues to grow fast at 14.6%. GSL expects to grow volume by 6-8% pa in FY24 (we see upside risk if AMET and RoW recover), while EBITDA and PAT may grow faster than volumes. We have modelled EBITDA/kg to stabilise at Rs21 for the next few years which means FY24 may see a dip in EBITDA (vs company’s guidance of growth).
Specialty care products growth is key to sustain higher EBITDA/kg, which is seeing headwinds. GSL’s FCF generation will likely remain strong as capex will be stable at Rs1.5bn pa. We have cut our EPS estimates by 1-5% for FY24-25, and accordingly reduced our target price to Rs2,440 (from Rs2,555), valuing GSL at PE multiple of 22x FY25E EPS (unchanged). We downgrade our rating to HOLD (from Add). Key risks: 1) Significant drop in EBITDA/kg and 2) continued weakness in RoW.
