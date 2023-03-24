GAIL - Tariff Order Adds To Positive Outlook: ICICI Securities

The regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has finally issued its much-awaited tariff order for GAIL India Ltd.’s integrated pipeline network, which transports ~91% of the company’s current volumes (112.4 million metric standard cubic metre per day as per PPAC).

The PNGRB- determined tariff of Rs 58.6/metric million British thermal unit is lower than the Rs 68.6/mmbtu GAIL applied for, yet is ~35% higher than the current normalised tariffs. This implies a material accretion of ~Rs 20 bllion to segment revenues in FY24E.

While this is a tangible positive, there are other drivers of growth as well, as highlighted by the management in the analyst meet (March 22, 2023). The other drivers are:

likely growth of 10-12 mmscmd in transmission and trading volumes, improvement in liquefied natural gas margins, likely bottoming-out of petrochemical capacity utilisation, and improvement in gas availability over FY24E-FY26E driven by moderation in LNG prices and higher domestic gas production.

Nevertheless, the new tariff order, while being higher versus current tariffs, has assumed lower gas prices than GAIL submissions (which we believe more closely reflect the current pricing outlook).

Hence, upside risk exists to these tariffs as and when GAIL applies to have these parameters adjusted post implementation of the Kirit Parikh Committee recommendations.