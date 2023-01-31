GAIL Q3 Result Review - Gas Price Volatility, LNG Supply Disruption Hurt Margins: Motilal Oswal

GAIL India Ltd. reported an 82% miss on Ebitda in Q3 FY23 as the company incurred Rs 11 billion of inventory losses in the trading segment due to a decline in spot LNG prices to $20/metric million British thermal unit in Dec-22 from $45/mmBtu in August 2022.

The transmission segment was affected by the reduction in the domestic gas allocation to ~1.1 metric million standard cubic metre per day from 1.55 mmscmd.

GAIL had to use spot liquefied natural gas for compressors to make up for the shortfall, which resulted in a loss of ~Rs 4 billion. This loss, however, is expected to be recouped in the next tariff revision, albeit over the remaining life of the pipelines.

Petrochem production remained muted at 60 tmt (40% utilisation) as supply disruptions from Gazprom continued and spot LNG prices remained high.

Management expects the PATA plant to reach full utilization if LNG prices come down to ~$16/mmBtu.

Most of the pipelines are now up for tariff revision, which could be a big trigger for the stock. The management expects a gain of ~Rs 10/mmBtu in the overall tariff.