GAIL Q2 Results Review - Strong Operating Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher

GAIL India Ltd. reported higher than estimated Ebitda of Rs 34.9 billion (up 44% QoQ, our estimate: Rs 26.4 billion) while profit after tax came in at Rs 24 billion (up 70% QoQ, our estimate: Rs 17.8 billion).

Pipeline utilisation increased to 52% owing to growing domestic demand.

GAIL expects transmission volumes to grow to 132 million metric standard cubic metre per day in FY25.

Going forward, we build in a 4.8/4.5% compound annual growth rate volume growth over FY24-26E in transmission and trading segments.

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on the company, and value it at nine times FY26 adjusted earnings per share of 12.7 and the value of listed and unlisted investment at Rs 25 to arrive at our target price of Rs 139.