GAIL - Mixed Growth Prospects: Prabhudas Lilladher
Tariff revision and higher volumes to drive transmission earnings.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We change GAIL India Ltd.’s FY23/24/25E earnings by -2%/-7%/+6% to factor in-
higher than expected pipeline tariff revision of ~33% versus earlier expectation of ~20% (even as we lower our transmission volumes),
22%/49% higher gas trading earnings to Rs 25.4/27.4 billion and
lower petrochemicals realisation by $200/100/tonne for FY24/25E.
After a turbulent year due to volatile gas prices, softening of spot liquefied natural gas prices to $12- 13/metric million British thermal unit (August 22 highs of $70) and domestic gas price to $6.5 (currently $8.5) augur well for GAIL’s earnings visibility, however, global recessionary pressures can still impact petchem and liquefied petroleum gas profitability, in our view.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
