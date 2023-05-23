GAIL India Q4 Results Review - One-offs And APM Gas Deallocation Drag Earnings: ICICI Securities
GAIL India Q4 Results Review - One-offs And APM Gas Deallocation Drag Earnings: ICICI Securities
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
GAIL India (GAIL) has delivered a muted Q4FY23, with adjusted EBITDA of Rs4.9bn (-87% YoY, I-Sec est Rs14bn) and recurring PAT of Rs7.4bn (-72% YoY, ISec est Rs8.2bn). Reported EBITDA/PAT of Rs3.1bn/6bn was impacted by writeoffs related to the potential re-routing of the KMBPL (Rs1.1bn) and legal settlement of an old case (Rs70mn). Also, the deallocation of APM gas, which was being used for System Use Gas (SUG) by another ~0.5mmscmd in Q4 (Q3 saw 0.45mmscmd being withdrawn), had a material ~Rs4bn impact on transmission segment earnings. Petchem earnings were also lower due to high costs.
Therefore, FY23 has been a weak year with ~50% YoY dip in standalone EBITDA/47% YoY dip in standalone PAT. Despite the gloom, we remain optimistic. FY24E is likely to see multiple drivers of outperformance: i) The new entity, which has taken over the Gazprom contract, is already supplying the contracted gas, ii) moderate spot LNG prices mean deallocation impact is no longer a factor, iii) stronger demand, completion of Easter Grid and higher domestic supply imply a 10% demand uptick and iv) costs for both petchem and LPG will also be lower. Reiterate BUY with target price of RS124.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.