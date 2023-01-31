GAIL India Q3 Review - Disappointing Results: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut our FY23/24/25E earnings estimate of GAIL India Ltd. by 34%/2%/up 5% to build in-

inventory loss of Rs 11 billion, lower gas transmission volume to 111 metric million standard cubic metre per day, due to lack of Gazprom volumes (9 mmscmd) and lower gas trading of Rs 19 billion/5 billion/4 billion, partly compensated by higher transmission tariffs of 20%.

GAIL reported disappointing results with Ebitda and profit after tax of Rs 2.6 billion (down 85.2% QoQ; our estimate Rs 14.8 billion) and Rs 2.5 billion (down 84.0%QoQ; our estimate Rs 9.7 billion.

However, availability of 0.5 million tonnes per annum U.S. liquefied natural gas volumes along with softening LNG prices of $20/metric million British thermal unit and likely higher pipeline tariffs will drive earnings, in our view.