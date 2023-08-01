GAIL India Q1 Results Review - Overall Improvement In QoQ Performance: Centrum Broking

GAIL India Ltd. reported stark improvement in sequential operating performance with Ebitda up 3.8 times QoQ at Rs 26.6 billion. Natural gas transmission volumes rose 7.5% QoQ at 116.3 million metric standard cubic metre per day versus 108.2 mmscmd driven by higher regassified liquefied natural gas sales.

Natural gas sales too increased 2.5% QoQ at 98.8 mmscmd versus 96.5 mmscmd. Petrochemicals sales surged substantially by 37.3% QoQ at 162,000 million tonne versus 118,000 mt.

Ebitda jump was attributable to increased gas transmission and marketing volumes coupled with higher transmission tariff realisation. Improvement in operating performance trickled down to bottom-line which rose 1.8 times QoQ at Rs 17.9 billion.

During Q1, GAIL India incurred capex of Rs 24 billion and guided for ~Rs 75 billion capex for FY24E.

Management remained upbeat on gas transmission segment and guided gas transmission volume of 123 mmscmd by end FY24E and 138-140 mmscmd by end-FY25E.

Based on Q1 performance and management guidance, we have upped our FY24E/ FY25E Ebitda estimate by 8%/ 10%.

We maintain our 'Reduce' rating with a SOTP based revised target price to Rs 115 (earlier Rs 105).