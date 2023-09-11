GAIL India - Multiple Drivers Over The Next 12 Months: ICICI Securities
Valuations remain attractive, target price raised marginally; maintain 'Buy'
ICICI Securities Report
The prospects for GAIL India Ltd. continue to strengthen and may drive a sustained period of outperformance over the next two-three years, we believe.
Growing domestic gas supplies, liquefied natural gas liquefaction capacity and expectations of relatively moderate pricing of the same, normalisation of LPG prices and some likely improvement in petrochemical segment imply earnings from each key segment should steadily improve over the next two-three years.
However, there are upside risks to our estimates, with high gas supply and favorable price differentials between U.S. Henry Hub prices and spot LNG being the key drivers.
Reiterate 'Buy' with a revised SOTP based target price of Rs 154 (from Rs 149).
Key downside risks-
Sharply lower gas consumption trends,
higher gas price impact on petrochemical / LPG segment,
reduction in pricing gap between U.S. LNG and Asian spot LNG prices.
