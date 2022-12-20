Gabriel India - Strong Sales Growth In H1 Driven By Market Share Gains, New Product Launches: HDFC Securities
Increasing share of business with existing clients, new orders won has enabled it to consistently grow faster than the industry.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Gabriel India Ltd. is one of the largest players in the automobile suspension component segment in India, with presence across original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket and export segments, through 12000 retailers in all six continents.
It has been one of the key beneficiaries of the demand recovery in two-wheeler segment, especially the expanding share of electric vehicle two-wheeler.
Increasing share of business with existing clients and new orders won by Gabriel India has enabled it to consistently grow faster than the industry.
Increasing penetration in tier II/III cities and focus on growing aftermarket sales could drive higher margins in the coming years. The commercial vehicle industry has also witnessed a strong recovery which is expected to sustain for the next few years.
Gabriel India has gained sustainable market share across segments which augurs well for future growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.