Gabriel India - Strong Sales Growth In H1 Driven By Market Share Gains, New Product Launches: HDFC Securities

Gabriel India Ltd. is one of the largest players in the automobile suspension component segment in India, with presence across original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket and export segments, through 12000 retailers in all six continents.

It has been one of the key beneficiaries of the demand recovery in two-wheeler segment, especially the expanding share of electric vehicle two-wheeler.

Increasing share of business with existing clients and new orders won by Gabriel India has enabled it to consistently grow faster than the industry.

Increasing penetration in tier II/III cities and focus on growing aftermarket sales could drive higher margins in the coming years. The commercial vehicle industry has also witnessed a strong recovery which is expected to sustain for the next few years.

Gabriel India has gained sustainable market share across segments which augurs well for future growth.