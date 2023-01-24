Fusion MicroFinance-Well Placed To Sustain Industry-Leading Profitability: ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage
Fusion, with a decade-long experience in MFI lending space, a preferred player to play on India’s financial inclusion story.
ICICI Securities Report
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is a leading non banking financial company-micro finance institution with assets under management of Rs 80 billion (more than 50% compound annual growth rate FY17-22) and borrower base of 3 million (more than 30% CAGR), implying average outstanding per borrower of ~Rs 25,000 (one of the lowest in MFI space) as on Sep-22.
The management has built the organisation with-
diversified operations (presence in more than 18 states as on Sep-22),
calibrated growth led by new customer acquisition,
stable management team along with second line,
high weightage on corporate governance (always audited by Big 4s) and
conservative provision policy (100% provision for 90 plus days past due portfolio under IGAAP).
Pristine asset quality during Fusion Micro Finance's decade long journey, as reflected in gross non performing loan of 3.8% and standard restructured book of 0.5% as on Sep-22, highlights its quality underwriting, proactive risk management and deep understanding of demographics in states where it operates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
