Fusion MicroFinance-Well Placed To Sustain Industry-Leading Profitability: ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. is a leading non banking financial company-micro finance institution with assets under management of Rs 80 billion (more than 50% compound annual growth rate FY17-22) and borrower base of 3 million (more than 30% CAGR), implying average outstanding per borrower of ~Rs 25,000 (one of the lowest in MFI space) as on Sep-22.

The management has built the organisation with-

diversified operations (presence in more than 18 states as on Sep-22), calibrated growth led by new customer acquisition, stable management team along with second line, high weightage on corporate governance (always audited by Big 4s) and conservative provision policy (100% provision for 90 plus days past due portfolio under IGAAP).

Pristine asset quality during Fusion Micro Finance's decade long journey, as reflected in gross non performing loan of 3.8% and standard restructured book of 0.5% as on Sep-22, highlights its quality underwriting, proactive risk management and deep understanding of demographics in states where it operates.