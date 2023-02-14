Fusion MicroFinance Q3 - Strong Operating Performance Led To Industry-Leading Profitability: ICICI Securities

Fusion Microfinance Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 / nine months-FY23 financial performance was once again the best in industry (within non-banking financial services micro finance institution space) as reflected in it sustaining more than 4% return on asset and more than 20% return on equity in each of the three quarters of FY23-to-date.

This is an outcome of its diversified operations with no single state contributing more than 20% of assets under management, the rural portfolio accounting for 93%, quality underwriting, proactive risk management and deep understanding of demographics in states where it operates.

AUM grew by a strong 8% QoQ driven by new customer acquisitions (up 7% QoQ) with average outstanding per borrower growing by only 1% QoQ.

Fusion continued to invest towards distribution expansion (opened more than 100 branches during the past one year), which ensures sustainability of high growth in the near term, in our view.

Collection efficiency at 109.5% in Q3 FY23 in the new book (comprising ~97% of MFI AUM originated post March 2021), net non-performing loan at less than 1% and standard restructured book of only 30 bps – would keep credit cost at manageable levels.