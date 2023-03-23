Fusion Micro Finance - Underlying Business Trends Remain Robust; RoA To Sustain Going Ahead: ICICI Securities

We met the apex management, of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. to understand the prevailing business trends in microfinance sector and how the company is placed.

Management remains upbeat about growth sustainability and healthy profitability given that industry dynamics continue to be favorable.

Management is confident of delivering more than 4% return on asset and 17-20% return on equity on steady state basis. Company has delivered robust assets under management growth of 28% and average RoA of 4.5%, for FY23-to-date.

While lending rate for micro finance institution loans has increased by 150-250 basis points across players to 21-25%, Fusion has kept its lending rate marginally lower (22.65 - 22.95%) to maintain competitive edge.

Management also highlighted that its quality underwriting, proactive risk management and deep understanding of demographics in the states where it operates are key factors for the company’s better asset quality performance during its decade-long journey.

As of December 2022, gross non-performing loan stood at 3.7% with provision coverage ratio at 73% and standard restructured book at 0.3% of AUM.