Fusion Micro Finance Q2 Review - Forward Flows Into Higher Buckets Due To Erratic Monsoons: Motilal Oswal
Write-offs and credit costs will moderate from Q4 FY24 onwards
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 profit after tax grew 32% YoY to ~Rs 1.26 billion, aided by healthy other income. Net interest income grew 26% YoY to ~Rs 3.1 billion, while pre-provision operating profit grew 29% YoY to ~Rs 2.42 billion.
The cost-to-income ratio remained stable QoQ and YoY at ~36%. Credit costs (annualised) as % of on-book loans declined ~10 basis points QoQ to 3.4%.
Disbursements grew 14% YoY/3% QoQ to Rs 23.4 billion. Assets under management rose ~25% YoY/3% QoQ to ~Rs 100.3 billion.
Calculated net interest margin was stable QoQ at 13.8%. We expect minor NIM expansion over the next two years aided by decline in CoB, leading to NIM of 13.9%/14.0% in FY25/FY26.
We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by ~3%/2% to factor in slightly lower AUM growth and higher credit costs.
We model an AUM and profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 24% and 32% over FY23-FY26E, respectively, driven by strong borrower additions, NIM improvement, operating leverage and moderation in credit costs.
These factors will also lead to an improvement in the return ratios and we estimate return on asset/return on equity of ~5.7%/22% in FY26.
Fusion currently trades at 1.4 times Sep-25E price/book value and we believe its valuations could re-rate as it credit cost normalises to sustainable levels of ~2% and it demonstrates healthy execution on loan growth.
Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 720 (based on 1.8 times Sep-25 P/BV).
Key risks include:
Sustained asset quality stress from states like Punjab and Haryana which has been a pain point for Fusion;
regulatory changes toward asset recognition and provisioning; and
increase in competitive intensity leading to NIM compression.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cholamandalam Finance Q2 Results Review - Inline; Weak Asset Quality In New Portfolio Concerning: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.