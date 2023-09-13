Fusion Micro Finance - Focus On Becoming Trusted Financial Service Provider To Rural India: ICICI Securities

In its FY23 annual report, Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. has highlighted its commitment towards becoming a trusted financial service provider to rural India and also sustain industry-leading profitability going forward.

While microfinance continues to be the core of the business, micro small and medium enterprise vertical is gaining strong traction as reflected in Rs 2.2 billion disbursements in FY23, taking MSME assets under management to Rs 3 billion as on March 2023. Incremental AUM growth in FY23 remained broad-based with the north region contributing 37% of disbursements, east - 39%, central - 18% and south - 7%. As of March 31, ’23, 93% of its total customers and 63.3% of total branches are from rural areas.

As per CRIF report, rural markets grew 22% YoY versus 11% for urban market during FY23. Maintain 'Buy' with an unchanged target price of Rs 800 as we value the stock at 2.5 times September-24E book value per share.