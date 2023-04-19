FPIs, MFs Add Risk Factors To Their Portfolios During The Market Turbulence In March: ICICI Securities

Outlook for institutional flows: Data on aggregate sectoral institutional flows activity during the market turmoil in March 203 indicates that foreign institutional investors were buying risk (high beta and value stocks) in the form of stocks related to cyclical and capital-intensive sectors. Aggregate MF funds bought across sectors in March-23 with bulk of the buying again focused on high-beta and capital-intensive sectors except IT services.

On the other hand, more granular data from MF portfolios within ‘market capitalisation’ funds category indicates that buying by mid and small cap funds outpaced large cap funds, which again indicates propensity to buy size risk.

Overall, there was demand for buying all the three risk factors of the Fama and French models (beta, size and value) across institutional activities seen in March-23 despite the significance rise in risk-off environment.

The above behavior indicates an aggressive stance by institutional investors searching for active risk albeit with some effort to buy defensives in the form of IT services.

Domestic flows have survived severe tests over the past couple of years and continued to show resilience, which indicates a structural trend.

Outlook for FII flows has improved significantly given the peak of the quantitative tightening cycle in the U.S. and India’s relatively strong macro economics in terms of diminishing the twin deficit risk (fiscal and current account), inflation dropping within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank of India, and the fastestgrowing large economy status in the world.