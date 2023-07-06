FPI Flows Into Indian Equities Hit A 10-Month High In June: IDBI Capital
In June 2023 net inflow was at Rs 453 billion as against net inflow of Rs 438 billion in May 2023.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Foreign portfolio investors flows: In June 2023 net inflow was at Rs 453 billion as against net inflow of Rs 438 billion in May 2023. Sector wise, the flows were as follows:
Financial Services: Net Inflow of Rs 192 billion as against inflow of Rs 177 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 289 billion in CYTD23.
Capital Goods: Net Inflow of Rs 85 billion as against inflow of Rs 22 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 222 billion in CYTD23.
Auto and auto ancillary: Net Inflow of Rs 58 billion as against inflow of Rs 87 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 211 billion in CYTD23.
Consumer Durables: Net Inflow of Rs 37 billion as against inflow of Rs 10 billion in May-23; net outflow of Rs 5 billion in CYTD23.
Materials: Net Inflow of Rs 29 billion as against inflow of Rs 18 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 124 billion in CYTD23.
Power and Utilities: Net Inflow of Rs 26 billion as against outflow of Rs 6 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 24 billion in CYTD23.
Consumer Services: Net Inflow of Rs 23 billion as against inflow of Rs 29 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 36 billion in CYTD23.
FMCG: Net Inflow of Rs 20 billion as against inflow of Rs 32 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 70 billion in CYTD23.
Healthcare: Net inflow of Rs 18 billion as against inflow of Rs 29 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 45 billion in CYTD23.
Real Estate: Net inflow of Rs 6 billion as against inflow of Rs 8 billion in May-23; net outflow of Rs10 billion in CYTD23.
Media and telecommunication: Net inflow of Rs 6 billion as against inflow of Rs 1 billion in May-23; net outflow of Rs 33 billion in CYTD23.
Diversified and others: Net inflow of Rs 5 billion as against inflow of Rs 11 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 22 billion in CYTD23.
Oil and Gas: Net outflow of Rs 6 billion as against inflow of Rs 27 billion in May-23; net outflow of Rs 169 billion in CYTD23.
IT and Services: Net outflow of Rs 46 billion as against outflow of Rs 5 billion in May-23; net outflow of Rs 100 billion in CYTD-23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.