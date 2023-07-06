FPI Flows Into Indian Equities Hit A 10-Month High In June: IDBI Capital

Foreign portfolio investors flows: In June 2023 net inflow was at Rs 453 billion as against net inflow of Rs 438 billion in May 2023. Sector wise, the flows were as follows:

Financial Services: Net Inflow of Rs 192 billion as against inflow of Rs 177 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 289 billion in CYTD23.

Capital Goods: Net Inflow of Rs 85 billion as against inflow of Rs 22 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 222 billion in CYTD23.

Auto and auto ancillary: Net Inflow of Rs 58 billion as against inflow of Rs 87 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 211 billion in CYTD23.

Consumer Durables: Net Inflow of Rs 37 billion as against inflow of Rs 10 billion in May-23; net outflow of Rs 5 billion in CYTD23.

Materials: Net Inflow of Rs 29 billion as against inflow of Rs 18 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 124 billion in CYTD23.

Power and Utilities: Net Inflow of Rs 26 billion as against outflow of Rs 6 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 24 billion in CYTD23.

Consumer Services: Net Inflow of Rs 23 billion as against inflow of Rs 29 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 36 billion in CYTD23.

FMCG: Net Inflow of Rs 20 billion as against inflow of Rs 32 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 70 billion in CYTD23.

Healthcare: Net inflow of Rs 18 billion as against inflow of Rs 29 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 45 billion in CYTD23.

Real Estate: Net inflow of Rs 6 billion as against inflow of Rs 8 billion in May-23; net outflow of Rs10 billion in CYTD23.

Media and telecommunication: Net inflow of Rs 6 billion as against inflow of Rs 1 billion in May-23; net outflow of Rs 33 billion in CYTD23.

Diversified and others: Net inflow of Rs 5 billion as against inflow of Rs 11 billion in May-23; net inflow of Rs 22 billion in CYTD23.

Oil and Gas: Net outflow of Rs 6 billion as against inflow of Rs 27 billion in May-23; net outflow of Rs 169 billion in CYTD23.

IT and Services: Net outflow of Rs 46 billion as against outflow of Rs 5 billion in May-23; net outflow of Rs 100 billion in CYTD-23.