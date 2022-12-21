FPI Flows, Inflation Trajectory Implying Peak QT Cycle In CY23 Despite Hawkish U.S. Fed: ICICI Securities
Domestic flows continue their positive trend and, in our view, have passed the litmus test of extreme events over the past 1 year.
ICICI Securities Report
Trend of foreign portfolio investment flows since H2 CY22 implies peak quantitative tightening cycle environment could be approaching in CY23. Despite hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve during its Dec-22 Federal Open Market Committee meet, U.S. and India bond yields have remained stable at ~3.7% and 7.3%, respectively.
Also, FPI flows towards India and other emerging markets continued to be relatively stable even after the hawkish stance which indicates market expectations of peak interest rates in CY23.
Inflation trajectory for both U.S. and India have undershot expectations in the latest readings for Nov-22 with commodity prices continuing to be subdued in Dec-22 and shelter costs dipping further in the U.S.
Also, we will be entering a period of significantly favorable base effect in Q1 CY23 due to the commodity price shock seen last year post the Russia-Ukraine conflict when crude prices spiked above the $120/barrel of oil levels along with other commodities.
