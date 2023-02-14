Fortis Q3 Results Review - Inline; Expansion Plan On Track: Prabhudas Lilladher
Resolution of legal issues would be a key additional trigger for re-rating.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Fortis Healthcare Ltd. reported an in-line quarter with Ebitda decline of 9% YoY (down 3% QoQ) to Rs 2.8 billion.
We remain positive on Fortis and expect margin improvement across segments given-
improving case mix in hospital segment with cost rationalisation initiatives,
traction in international patient’s footfall and
increase in test volume on network expansion in diagnostics business.
We expect 19% pre Indian Accounting Standard Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.
