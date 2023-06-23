Fortis Healthcare To Divest 200 Beds Loss Making Arcot Unit: Prabhudas Lilladher

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement for sale of its hospital business operations at Vadapalani, Chennai to Sri Kauvery Medical Care Ltd. on slump sale basis for Rs 1.52 billion.

While transaction will be margin accretive by ~70 basis points, divestment of Arcot Road unit is in-line with the stated intent of optimising hospital assets.

We remain positive on margin improvement in hospital segment aided by

improving case and payor mix, cost rationalisation initiatives and divestment of non-profitable assets.

Our FY24E and FY25E Ebitdavstands increased by ~2% as we factor in the divestment. We expect 18% Pre IND AS Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.

At current market price, stock is trading at 17.5 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E, adjusted for SRL stake which is at 20-25% discount to its peers.

Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 365 (earlier Rs 330) valuing hospital segment at 20 times (18 times earlier) and Diagnostic business at 18 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E.

Resolution of legal issues and further monetisation of non-profitable assets would be a key additional trigger for re-rating.