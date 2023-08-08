Fortis Healthcare Q1 Results Review - Hospital Ebitda Miss; Occupancy To Improve: Prabhudas Lilladher
Overall demand environment remains healthy; occupancy to pick up.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 hospital Ebitda was 6% below our estimate, led by certain one offs (Rs 70 million) and lower margins. Though hospital margins were lower in Q1, we remain positive on margin improvement in hospital segment aided by-
improving case and payor mix,
cost rationalization initiatives and
divestment of non-profitable assets.
Our FY24E and FY25E Ebitda broadly remain unchanged. We expect 18% pre India Accounting Standard Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.
At current market price, stock is trading at 19 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E, adjusted for Agilus Diagnostics Ltd. (SRL).
Maintain ‘Buy’ rating and target price of Rs 365; valuing hospital segment at 20 times and diagnostic business at 18 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E.
Resolution of legal issues and further monetization of non-profitable assets would be a key additional trigger for re-rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.