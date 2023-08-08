Fortis Healthcare Q1 Results Review - Hospital Ebitda Miss; Occupancy To Improve: Prabhudas Lilladher

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 hospital Ebitda was 6% below our estimate, led by certain one offs (Rs 70 million) and lower margins. Though hospital margins were lower in Q1, we remain positive on margin improvement in hospital segment aided by-

improving case and payor mix, cost rationalization initiatives and divestment of non-profitable assets.

Our FY24E and FY25E Ebitda broadly remain unchanged. We expect 18% pre India Accounting Standard Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.

At current market price, stock is trading at 19 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E, adjusted for Agilus Diagnostics Ltd. (SRL).

Maintain ‘Buy’ rating and target price of Rs 365; valuing hospital segment at 20 times and diagnostic business at 18 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E.

Resolution of legal issues and further monetization of non-profitable assets would be a key additional trigger for re-rating.