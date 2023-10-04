FMCG Sector Check - Vegetable, Wheat, Sugar Prices Remain Elevated; Barley Price Cooling Down: Nirmal Bang
We continue to remain structurally positive on Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Westlife Foodworld and P&G.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Vegetable prices increased significantly during the quarter, with prices of onion, potato and tomato rising by 54.4%, 20.2% and 371.7%, respectively on a sequential basis.
Emami Ltd. is likely to be a key beneficiary of declining Mentha costs and lower Barley prices are likely to be beneficial for United Breweries Ltd.
Our top picks: On one-year forward basis, we continue to remain bullish on Gillette India Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd. However, near term margins of Britannia Industries maybe under pressure. We also continue to remain structurally positive on Tata Consumer Products Ltd., ITC Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd., and Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.
