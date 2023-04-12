FMCG, Retail Q4 Results Preview - Staples On A Recovery Path; Discretionary A Mix Bag: Axis Securities

Most of the staple companies under our coverage are expected to see volume recovery (low to mid-single-digit) as rural demand starts inching up amid a fall in inflationary pressure, price cuts, and an increase in grammage. While easing inflation, higher government spending, and increased urban remittances will define future growth momentum, early prediction of the El-Nino needs to be keenly watched out for (though IMD has forecasted normal monsoon).

Early summer heat impacted some of the winter portfolio (healthcare, personal care). On the other hand, the early summer season will drive the overall out-of-home consumption, which remained resilient.

After a subdued Q3 FY23 performance on account of the extended monsoon, paints companies in Q4 FY23 are likely to report single-digit volume growth at the normalised rate as demand improves as well as due to higher wedding days.

The overall revenue growth trend for the retail sector will be a mixed bag as discretionary spending slowed down. Retailers that have a presence in metros/ tier-I towns are likely to fair well vis-a-vis value retailers (V-Mart Retail Ltd./ Relaxo Footwears Ltd.) in tier-II/III towns as these towns continue to remain under pressure due to high inflation. However, the decline in inflation, increase in urban remittances, and proactive government spending will lead to the recovery in a rural region in the upcoming quarters and H2 FY24.