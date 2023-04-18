FMCG, Retail Q4 Preview - Staples' Recovery Getting Delayed; Soft Demand Trends In Discretionary: Systematix

The soft demand trends witnessed in the recent past continue to persist in Q4 FY23 as well especially in the discretionary space. While the sentiment seems to have improved sequentially in the rural market, the demand pick-up is visible only in select segments where price cuts have been implemented and a full recovery still seems some time away.

While sales growth in staples would still be driven by value and premiumisation, those levers are tapering down quickly with price cuts in multiple home and personal care categories which is expected to push up volume growth, but that would not be enough to maintain the growth trajectory at Q3 levels.

On the discretionary side, there is visible demand weakness in categories like apparel, quick service restaurant, innerwear while demand seems to be holding up reasonably well so far for categories like paints, jewelry and luggage.

On the margin front, most HPC companies are expected to see better margins with receding input headwinds (highest declines in crude and palm oil) but food companies continue to face commodity headwinds (high inflation in wheat and milk), thereby keeping margins under pressure.

Discretionary companies should continue with a weak margin performance given weak sales in first two months of Q4 driving negative operating leverage, higher discounted sales and deterioration in mix as consumers cut back on spends.