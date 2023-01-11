FMCG, Retail Q3 Results Preview - Demand Slowdown Will Weigh On Topline: Axis Securities

FMCG -

Volume growth for most of the staple companies (excluding ITC Ltd.) under our coverage will be in the low to mid-single digits as early stocking ahead of the festive season led to limited stocking by the retailers in the first half of the quarter, while revenue growth will primarily be price-led (price hikes undertaken to offset the impact of high inflation in the past).

Rural demand growth which was hampered in the last several quarters witnessed some revival towards the end of the quarter. However, the sustenance of rural growth will define future growth momentum.