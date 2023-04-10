FMCG Q4 Results Preview - Green Shoots Of Volume Uptick Visible On Price Cuts: ICICI Direct
Most commodities down; margins to move upwards.
ICICI Direct Report
With softening of major commodity prices, fast moving consumer goods companies have taken price cuts and grammage increases in the last six months. This is expected to result in volume uptick in Q4 FY23.
However, rural demand conditions still remain soft compared to urban demand. We estimate our fmcg coverage universe to see 9.8% revenue growth in Q4 FY23 led by mix of volume and pricing.
Price cuts taken in beauty and personal care category by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. have started benefiting in terms of pick-up in volumes. Also, home care segment has been growing at a faster pace from last one year mainly propelled by higher mobility in post Covid period.
We estimate HUL to see 15.4% revenue growth led by 6% volume growth, 9% pricing growth. We expect Nestle India Ltd. to see 12.8% sales growth in Q4 led by noodles and chocolate category. We believe higher milk prices would continue to impact growth in milk and related product category.
Further, ITC Ltd. (fmcg) business is also expected to see strong growth of 19.1% led by higher growth in foods, discretionary and stationary segment. We also believe high growth in summer products volume would benefit Zydus Wellness Ltd. in Q4 specifically for Glucon-D and Nycil brands.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is expected to see strong growth in India foods business (salt) mainly driven by price hikes taken in last one year on higher energy cost in production of salt. Moreover, Sampann and newly forayed high growth categories like protein products, dry fruits and others would also contribute to growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
