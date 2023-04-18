FMCG, Alco Bev Q4 Results Preview - Respite In Demand, Margins Pressure: HDFC Securities

Our fast moving consumer goods coverage universe is expected to deliver growth of 10/9% on YoY/four-year compound annual growth rate in revenue in Q4 FY23 (versus 12/8% in Q4 FY22 and 8/10% in Q3 FY23).

Companies have started seeing a gradual recovery in demand; however, it still falls short of a full recovery. Urban markets returned to positive volume growth while rural markets still remain muted.

Despite near-term consumption pressure, some green shoots are visible such as moderating inflation, improving consumer confidence and increase in government spending.

Packaged food is expected to sustain healthy revenue growth, primarily led by price hikes. Slow seasonal pick-up and weak discretionary demand are expected to impact skin care, hair care and other personal care categories.

Cigarette is sustaining a similar CAGR; reported numbers will still be better than underlying. Most international geographies continued positive trend growth momentum.