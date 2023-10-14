FMCG, Alco Bev Q2 Results Preview - Slow Demand Recovery; Margin Expansion To Continue: HDFC Securities
Visibility on earnings improvement, gradual rural pick-up, margin expansion will continue to support fmcg stocks in the near term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Our fast moving consumer goods coverage universe is expected to deliver 6/10% growth YoY/four-year compound annual growth rate in revenue in Q2 FY24 (versus 18/10% in Q2 FY23 and 9/3% in Q1 FY24).
The demand trend has remained stable during the quarter, mirroring the trends in Q1 FY24. Rural recovery remained below expectations due to high food prices and below-normal rainfall. The fmcg sector is expected to witness a gradual recovery in demand, led by-
moderating inflation;
a hike in minimum support price;
easing liquidity pressures;
government spending; and
healthy sowing.
Weak discretionary demand and delayed festive season (extended Shravan) are expected to particularly impact the summer portfolio of skin care, hair care, and other personal care categories.
Packaged food volume recovery will be crucial; price hike benefits will be low. Cigarette is sustaining a similar CAGR; reported numbers will largely be similar to underlying.
With companies passing on the benefits of lower commodity inflation to consumers through price cuts, there is likely to be a divergence between primary and secondary sales on account of channel destocking.
Most international geographies continued the positive growth momentum. Nestle India Ltd. and Radico Khaitan Ltd. are expected to deliver double-digit YoY growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.